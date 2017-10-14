Villagers block Sukkur-Larkana Highway

The residents of Nandha Mohil Village blocked main Sukkur-Larkana Highway near Naudero Sugar Mills here on Friday against the highhandedness of two influential landlords of Village Munshi Khuda Bux Phulpoto on whose behest the development works of their village have been stopped, they alleged.

The villagers burnt bushes, held protest demonstration and chanted slogans as well due to which all kinds of traffic from Sukkur and Larkana remained blocked for four hours. The villagers including Ghulam Shabir Mohil, Zamir Ahmed, Ramzan Morio, Zahid Channo, Kifayat Mohil, Hassan Morio and others alleged that they were voters of PPP since Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s days but they were being maltreated now. They said that after a long time a drainage scheme has been approved for their village but the so-called landlords of a nearby village Khuda Bux Phulpoto including Qurban Phulpoto and Shamshad Phulpoto used their political influence and got the work stopped before its commencement which showed their discrimination towards the supports of the party.

They further alleged that these landlords got shifted entire building material to their place which was unjust as they were using the name of Bhutto House because Shamshad is working there. They said that they wanted to carry out drainage work of their choice which would not be allowed because it would damage the entire village and sewage water would inundate the streets and their houses as well. They said that recently a minor baby Paras daughter of Arif Mirani fell into the sewage ditch and died. They urged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others to take notice of the highhandedness and direct concerned authorities to complete the drainage work of all the localities of the village.