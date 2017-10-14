Two Kashmiris martyred in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: The Indian troops on Saturday martyred two Kashmiri youth in in Pulwama district in Held Kashmir.

During a siege and search operation in Litter area of the district, the youths were martyred by the troops.

People took to the streets in retaliation and started demonstrations against the killings. They raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans and pelted stones at the Indian forces.

The security forces fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring dozens.

At least three persons were hit by bullets, hospital sources said.