Two, including minor girl, injured as Indian Army violates LoC ceasefire yet again

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army yet again resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, leaving two people, including a minor girl injured.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian forces targeted civilian areas in Satwal and Nikial sectors, including Tatrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Balakot villages.

The firing left six-year-old Aiqa Ramzan and 45-year-old Sikandar Hussain from Lanjot village injured.

The Indian Army also targeted Rawalkot Poonch Crossing Point (RPCP) and the visitors’ stand at RPCP, the statement added.

The Pakistan Army responded in kind and “caused considerable damage to the posts carrying out fire”.

“Targeting civilians will not deter the Kashmiri people from their just struggle against Indian oppression,” it added.

On Friday, a woman from Rawalakot was injured in similar firing from across the border.

Indian forces have been targeting civilian areas across the border in Pakistan for the past several months. The largely unprovoked firing has left scores of people dead and many others injured.

On September 24, a civilian was martyred and two others were injured in firing from across the border.