 Trump says Pakistan, US heading towards ‘a much better relationship’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed gratitude to Pakistan and its leadership for their “cooperation”—contrary to the speech he made earlier this year accusing Pakistan of harbouring terrorists, during the unveiling of the American strategy in South Asia.

The American commander-in-chief said that the US is “starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders”.

Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017

The US president tweeted following the successful rescue of the US-Canadian couple and their children from Taliban captivity on Thursday.

Trump had disclosed his long-awaited strategy for South Asia, particularly for Afghanistan, back in August.

During the speech, Trump had lashed out at Pakistan and its leadership for providing safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists, and urged the nation to “do more” to prevent it.

“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time [when] they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said, warning that the vital aid the US offers to the country could be cut.

“That will have to change and that will change immediately.”

Pakistan had reacted strongly to the allegations made by the US president and rejected the claims that the country is providing safe havens to terrorists. The chief of army staff went on to say that it’s time the world “do more” in the fight against terrorism, not Pakistan.