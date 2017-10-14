Traffic wardens can help arrest knife attacker: Mayor Akhtar

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has inaugurated second phase of cleaning campaign in 15 union councils of Karachi’s central district with the coordination of Bahria Town.

In the second phase of the campaign, cleanliness would be done in different parts of North Karachi and New Karachi. Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has inaugurated the campaign during his visit to New Karachi Naala Stop on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhtar said that the city was worsening day-by-day but none of the organisations was working here. He said knife attacker was nothing, saying that we had eliminated several terrorists. “If the Sindh government allows, city wardens will surely help the police to arrest the knife attacker as they work as an intelligence agent though they are not armed,” said the mayor.

He said that Bahria Town was helping KDA to lift the garbage and in first phase 50,000 tons of garbage was being lifted. “Encroachments were also being removed from the city. Tree plantation will also be done in near future,” he added.

The mayor asked the people not to throw the garbage on the streets and roads but in garbage bins. The citizens will also be provided bags for the garbage.