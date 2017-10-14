The international Day of Rural Women to be celebrated on Oct 15

ISLAMABAD: The international Day of Rural Women will be observed on October 15 to recognise the services of rural women in food production and food security.

According to details, the event would include seminars, symposiums and conferences that would be arranged by different women rights organisations to shed light on the role of rural women in the progress and prosperity of a country. The important day was first observed on October 15, 2008 after being approved by the United Nations the year before.

According to a report, more than 1.5 billion rural women were associated with the agriculture sector and were responsible for 50 per cent of all food production. The report also revealed that 25 per cent rural women in under developed countries had no access to education.