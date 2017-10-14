Tabani College students bag top three positions in commerce exam

All the three top positions were secured by Tabani College students in the Intermediate Commerce (Regular) second year annual examination 2017.

Karachi Board of Intermediate and Education Chairman Professor Inam Ahmad has announced the result in a ceremony held at board committee room, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The chairman said that student of Tabani College Muhammad Shayan Siddiqui, s/o Muhammad Aslam roll number 204656, secured 972 marks out of 1100 and stood first.

The second position holder of the same college Eman Shahid, d/o Syed Shahid Hussain roll number 221373, got 964 marks. Third position was bagged by the student of same institution Farzana Faisal d/o Faisal Faiz roll number 221381 with 958 marks.

The chairman further said that in commerce examination a total of 35179 candidates appeared out of which 15631 candidates passed the exam successfully, the pass percentage remained 44.43.