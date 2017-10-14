Drive launched in KP to educate public about value of sanitation, hygiene

ISLAMABAD: A special campaign will be launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday to create awareness among the general public regarding the importance of sanitation and hygiene.

According to details, official sources said that the campaign would continue till November 19. The United Nations Children’s Fund and several non-governmental organisations are helping the provincial government to make the ongoing campaign a success.

Seminars, debates and walks would be held at the provincial and district levels to educate people about the health hazards caused by contaminated drinking water and poor sanitation system.