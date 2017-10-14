Sindh IGP visits Foreigners’ Registration Cell

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja Friday paid a surprise visit to Foreigners’ Registration Cell at the airport.

He also talked to the foreigners as well as the people on the occasion, said a statement issued here. It said that the foreigners and people expressed satisfaction on the functioning of the cell and cooperation on the part of the staff. The IGP issued necessary directives to the staff.

He also visited the New Madadgar 15 Call Center at the airport. The IGP directed that its completion be ensured as soon as possible and further steps be taken for its formal inauguration.