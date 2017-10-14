Sindh CM announces road construction projects for smooth traffic flow

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that residents of Karachi will be facing some hardships because the situation of traffic flow in Karachi, which is already in bad shape, will worsen as many road construction projects will commence from October 2017 to February 2018.

Speaking at the celebration organised to mark 20 years of public service to the business and industrial community by Businessmen Group (BMG) from Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (KCCI) platform, the CM said that the time had come to start all these schemes, out of which four will simultaneously start this month whereas few more will begin from November 15.

“From October to February next year, you will see major work going on in numerous development projects and we would like to extend regrets to the citizens for the inconvenience that are likely to occur, however, this inconvenience will ultimately prove beneficial once these projects are completed,” he said.

The chief minister further stated that the Sindh government, while devising plans to improve the traffic system of the city, found that many issues can easily be resolved through effective management of traffic system. He added that the Sindh government intends to seek assistance from the World Bank for the establishment of more one-way routes, and modification in the directions of some existing roads, which would improve the situation at these roads.

Murad Ali Shah also said that the Sindh government was paying special attention to Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, which will be revived on modern lines. “We have advanced well in this regard as all the required approvals have been obtained and ECNEC has also given go-ahead to KCR, which will be followed by framework agreement, to be sent to China,” he added.

“It is our willingness to perform KCR’s groundbreaking on December 25, but it may suffer some delay of two more months,” he said and assured that the construction work for KCR will begin in the first quarter of 2018.

The chief minister also paid a glowing tribute to BMG chairman for his meritorious services to the business and industrial community of Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, BMG Chairman and former KCCI president Siraj Kassam Teli paid tribute to the chief minister and his cabinet, diplomats, former presidents, managing committee and KCCI members for their participation at the event.