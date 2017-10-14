Shehbaz says Int’l Rural Women Day highlights women’s contribution to society

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the purpose of celebrating the International Rural Women Day was to highlight the role of rural women, acknowledge their services and create awareness about their rights.

In his message on Internal Day of Rural Women, he said Islam teaches to respect women and the rights given to women by Islam have no parallel in any society, adding that women residing in rural areas of Pakistan were hardworking members of the community and their role in the economy of rural areas was praiseworthy.

He said the media should play an effective role in creating awareness about rights of rural women. He said Punjab government has taken initiatives of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme and Kissan Package of Rs 85 billion to boost rural and agriculture economy. He said this day teaches us to respect the role of rural women and resolve that the government will make every effort to ensure rights of rural women.