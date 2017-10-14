SC Registrar raises objections over Sheikh Rasheed’s petition against Election Bill

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Registrar on Saturday raised objections over Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed’s petition against the recently-passed Election Bill 2017.

The SC Registrar returned the petition to Sheikh Rasheed after raising objections, saying that he did not contact any concerned forum regarding the case.

The SC Registrar further stated that the petitioner did not disclose the reasons for not contacting the forums.

The apex court registrar further mentioned that the certificate attached to the petition, submitted through lawyer Farogh Naseem, did not meet the legal criteria.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, in the petition, stated that the Election Bill 2017 was passed to accommodate ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.