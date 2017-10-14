Ruckus in courts deplorable: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: The trend of creating commotion, tumult, and violence in courts is a deplorable act, said Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar said on Saturday.

Speaking to media outside the anti-terrorism court, he said that the incident which took place in the Islamabad high court was awful. “Whatever took place gave the impression of conflict among institutions,” he added.

The MQM-P chief was referring to a delay in the indictment of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Safdar by the accountability court after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawyers caused a rumpus in the courtroom on Friday.

The members of his party are being threatened to change their loyalties, said Sattar.

“The speed of arrests and raids has increased against members,” he said.

Earlier, a meeting of the party was held during which it was decided to de-seat the assembly members who are trying to change loyalty of existing members, as they can have influence in the Senate elections.