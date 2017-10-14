Rooftop Theater to reopen at Lok Virsa after 10 years

ISLAMABAD: After remaining closed for at least 10 years, Lok Virsa’s Rooftop Theater will be opened for public on Sunday. The theater will be named after Bali Jatti who was Pakistan’s first artist to have owned a travelling stage theater.

On the occasion of reopening and naming of the Rooftop Theater, a concert will be held. This concert will be held as part of the “Second Generation of Grand Masters Series”.

The purpose of this series is to give a platform to the second generation of legendary signers. Ruby Reshma, who is the niece of late legendary folk singer Reshma, will perform in the first concert.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed urged locals to participate in the reopening and naming of the Rooftop Theater in a Facebook post earlier today. A lift has already been installed to facilitate the audience.

She holds a personal attachment with Bali Jatti as Dr. Saeed was the first author to recognize Bali Jatti in her book Forgotten Faces – Daring women of Pakistan’s folk theater.

Earlier, on October 06 Sharbat Point was inaugurated by Tauseeq Haider. October has already been a month full of exciting events at Lok Virsa. Ustaad Shafi Faqir graced Lok Virsa at a musical evening on October 09.