RDA issues notice to owner of illegal housing scheme

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed Naeem Asmat, owner of the under-construction Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-3, to stop marketing the project through illegal advertisements.

RDA Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Director Jamshaid Aftab declared the advertising campaign launched by the housing project as illegal and unauthorised. It is important to mention here that construction work on the said housing scheme was being carried out near Chakri interchange.

The RDA notice warned the owner that if construction work and advertisement campaigns regarding the housing scheme were not stopped immediately, the authority would seal the site office of the above-mentioned project.

Furthermore, the RDA advised the general public to refrain from investing in the illegal housing scheme in their own interest as it had already been declared a fraud by the authority. Otherwise, they themselves would be responsible for their losses, the RDA notification said.

RDA Director General (DG) Talat Mahmood Gondal directed the authority’s Enforcement Wing to take strict action against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction and encroachments without any fear.