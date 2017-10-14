Rangers nab three criminals

Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have arrested three criminals in targeted raids in the metropolis.

According to Rangers’ spokesperson, on a tip off, a team carried out targeted raids in Shershah and Sachal areas and detained three criminals Shakeel, Abdul Razaq alias Banti, and Bhutto alias Rasheed. The accused were allegedly involved in target killing, robberies and several other crime cases.

The Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons, contraband and drugs from their possession. They shifted them to undisclosed location for further investigation.