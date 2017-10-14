Provision of higher education, health facilities a priority: Zubair

The provision of opportunities for higher education and health facilities are among the priorities of the government and every resource is being utilised towards this end.

This was stated by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Friday. He was chairing a meeting at the Governor’s House regarding the project of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) about the hospital and the campus.

Muhammad Zubair said that the project would provide the much needed facilities to the people. The meeting was also attended by GHA Administrator Brig Shahid Hassan Ali, DUHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saeed Qureshi.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the project in DHA Phase 8 in collaboration with the DUHS consisting of campus with departments of emergency and family medicine. The administrator informed that a building was available in Phase 8 where a hospital could be started while a site would be allocated for the campus. Prof Dr Saeed Qureshi said that necessary steps were being taken for establishing initially the departments of family medicine and emergency.

The governor appreciated the move and said that this would help provide latest medical facilities to those traveling on Motorway M-9.