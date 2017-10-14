Priyanka Chopra joins ranks of Rihanna with her latest magazine cover

Of all the millennials in tinsel town, we are besotted with the one who has been carving a glorious niche with a slew of unconventional roles, reports Bollywood Life. Yes, we are talking about Priyanka Chopra who’s fashion styling has evolved through all these years reports Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, no one seems to get enough of her and why not? She gives us a new reason to adore her everyday. As exuberant and brilliant her on-screen presence is, her off-screen avatars, too, are quite sought-after, and she’s known for having the sartorial influence on the millennial generation. Known for her infectious laughter and sultry vibes, Priyanka Chopra has had many great and ravishing photoshoots in her kitty so far. But she’s not done yet. Gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan India’s October issue, Priyanka is all set to give us a quick preview of future and elaborate on the power of Priyanka Chopra at the same time.

It’s certainly not surprising to see Priyanka Chopra set things alight with her mood, attitude and spunk. Everyone seems to be in love with this Gucci creation from their Fall 2017 collection. Right from Navya Naveli Nanda to pop sensation Rihanna, all have don the similar look and managed to pull it off gracefully. But the latest entrant to join the list is none other than the Desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star opts for the crystal net top with denim shorts (both from Gucci) for her new Cosmopolitan India cover, thus proving the fact that celebs are obsessed with crystal net from the brand and it’s soon going to be a huge rage.

And the list isn’t over yet. Before Priyanka Chopra, it was Kangana Ranaut who opted for the similar crystal net top from Gucci for her new photoshoot for Grazia this month. It’s hard to say if our celebs are so obsessed with the attire or it’s the stylists who share the penchant for this haute couture brand.

Priyanka Chopra is all of 35 but is giving her contemporaries a serious run for their money and has gained an appreciable penchant to pull off wow-worthy looks and reinforce our faith that she certainly belongs to the niche breed of tinsel town millennials who have cracked the style code of blending comfort with fashion trends.