President’s coordinator calls on Sindh governor

President’s Coordinator Chaudhry Tariq Fazal called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair here on Friday.

They discussed a host of issues at the meeting held at the Governor’s House. Muhammad Zubair said that after the restoration of the law and order, the focus of the government was on the public welfare projects with the collaboration of the federal government in Karachi, Thatta, Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroze and Kandhkot.

In Karachi, the projects were Lyari Expressway, Greenline and K-IV Bulk Water Supply with a sum of Rs 50 billion from the federal government.

In addition, there is a development package of Rs 25 billion from the federal government. The coordinator appreciated the steps taken by the province and said that public service was of immense importance.