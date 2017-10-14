Police arrest two over torturing special children

LAHORE: Two school bus conductors, Hafiz Usman and Akram, were arrested over torturing children with disabilities. Lahore Police said that the accused were arrested and FIRs were registered against them, adding that the accused have been booked under sections on child protection and threatening.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in which it can be seen that Hafiz Usman suspended a 12-year-old child upside down and inserted fingers in his mouth to stop him from screaming. He also chortled at the terrorised face of the minor.

Akram, the other bus conductor, came into action and slapped another boy who asked Usman not to hurt the child. The boy said via his hand gestures that he will tell his parents about the incidents. Akram then threatened to beat the kid if he complained.

The victims are students of Gung Mahal School for the Deaf and Dumb which is a government institution located in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and ordered the minister and secretary of Special Education for a report within 72 hours.

Punjab Special Education Minister Chaudhry Shafiq took notice of the incident and suspended both employees as well as the school principal. Chaudhry Shafiq termed the incident intolerable, summoned its report from the secretary.