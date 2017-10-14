Police arrest 16 criminals

Karachi Police claimed to have arrested 16 suspected criminals, including two street criminals, in different raids in the metropolis in wee hours on Friday.

According to sources, the police teams conducted raids in different areas of the metropolis including Garden, Docks area, Saeedabad and Baldia and arrested 16 criminals.

Moreover, the police arrested two street criminals, from Garden area. The police also recovered weapons, motorbikes and drugs from them. The police have registered FIRs against detainees and started further investigation.