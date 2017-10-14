PML-N’s four years in power have been disastrous for economy: Dr Asim

KARACHI: Former petroleum minister Dr Asim said on Saturday that since its inception Pakistan has never been self-reliant, adding that the country has always relied on foreign loans for development.

He also lashed out at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s government, claiming that the government has failed in every way. “They mortgaged the country’s assets and then took loans,” he said, adding that PML-N’s four years in power proved to be very disappointing for the country’s economy.

The party is trying its best to get overthrown, he added.

He said this during a press conference of Pakistan People’s Party leaders on Saturday.

“What will become of us without external funding,” he questioned.

He also remarked that the institutions have the right to speak up.

On the other hand, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla weighed in on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s statement regarding Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor’s views on the economy, saying “Iqbal has no idea about the economy.”

“Ahsan Iqbal has been sent to the US to talk to International Monetary Fund,” he remarked.

World Bank has said that the country will be bankrupt within four months, he claimed, adding, for the first time, World Bank refused to meet the delegation from Pakistan.

“Army’s stance on the economy is absolutely correct,” remarked Mandviwala.