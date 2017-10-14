PML-N attacking its own government, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said it seemed as if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government will not last long, considering their ‘suicide attacks’ on their own government.

He met PTI leaders and workers on Saturday in the federal capital, where they were briefed about the party’s current, as well as future, strategies. He directed them to prepare for elections, which might even be held within one month. “PML-N is attacking its own government,” he added.

PTI’s mainstream leaders and analysts exchanged opinion regarding their policies. Amongst the attendees included Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Sadia Sohail Rana and others.

Talking to his senior leaders, PTI chief claimed that the PML-N government will not last for long, predicting that the whole country will soon switch to election mood. “PTI has already gone to election mood,” he said. He also revealed that his party has started nationwide rallies.

He suggested that PTI should prepare for election before the call, and there is only one month to prepare for the polls.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan appointed Fawad Chaudhry as acting Information Secretary of the party. The notification was issued Saturday.

Fawad thanked PTI chief and hoped to fulfil the duties as needed.