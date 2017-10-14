PM Abbasi to leave for Karachi on day long visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will leave for Karachi for a day-long visit Saturday, where he will be briefed on the recent development projects in the city.

According to a Governor House Spokesman, the prime minister will be updated on the Pakistan gas port consortium of the Fauji Oil Terminal & Distribution Limited and all other development projects undertaken by the governor house in alliance with the federal government.

He is also expected to meet the officials of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

This is the recently elected Prime Minister’s third visit to the metropolitan. On his first visit, he announced a Rs25 billion development package for Karachi and a Rs5bn package for Hyderabad during, the current fiscal year.

He inaugurated Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal Two at Port Qasim on his second visit to the city on August 27.