Parents of APS martyrs protest against Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: The parents of the Army Public School massacre’s martyrs protested on Saturday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, announcing to hold a demonstration in front of the Chief Minister House in case the enquiry report of the attack is not released within the next two weeks.

The parents of the children, who were slain in the shattering incident of terrorism which took place in 2014, chanted slogans against the PTI chief at the archives library in the school.

The bereaved parents also rooted up the board of the archives directorate. President martyrs forum Ajoon Khan said that Imran Khan had said that the archives library will be named in the honour of the martyrs but no step was taken in this regard.

The president of the committee said that the enquiry report of the incident wasn’t produced up till now, adding that the parents have filed a plea to gain access to information under the legal framework.

The parents said that their claim is against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Imran Khan, alleging that their children were dead because of them.

Three years ago, on December 16, 2014, 147 people, including 132 schoolchildren, were massacred in the deadliest terrorist attack in Pakistan’s history when terrorists stormed Army Public School in Peshawar Cantonment and opened indiscriminate fire.