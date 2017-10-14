Pakistan’s future will not be decided behind closed doors: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said that the country’s future will not be decided behind closed doors but by 21 crore people of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, he said that the condition of the country is not as bad as being painted all over the world, adding that despite many shortcomings Pakistan still has a functioning, strong judiciary and its army is among the best in the world.

“Third world countries don’t even have media [freedom]; Pakistanis have the right to elect their representatives,” he said.

Commenting on the US defence secretary’s statement that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) crosses disputed territory, the minister said the United States needs to keep its statements on the project to itself.

He said that Pakistan will not listen to the “do more” rhetoric, adding that the government is cleaning up the mess created by the US in Pakistan.