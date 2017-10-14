Pakistan, Russia sign agreement for gas supply

PM says Pakistan, Russia cooperation a step towards strengthening of ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said that Pakistan-Russia cooperation in various sectors was a step towards strengthening of bilateral relations.

He was talking to Russia’s Deputy Minister for Energy Yury P Sentyurin who called on him at the PM Office. Prime Minister Abbasi said that the government was focusing on meeting the country’s energy requirements with a particular focus on a balanced mix of energy sources.

He appreciated the delegation’s fruitful interaction with the Ministry of Energy. He expressed the hope that members of the Russian delegation would have a productive visit in the backdrop of briefing by various ministries about immense potential for investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure development, energy and communication sectors.

The prime minister said that the economic outlook of Pakistan had altogether changed in the last four years, which was being acknowledged globally. “Our investment policy has been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating a conducive business environment for the attraction of FDI,” he said.

Pakistan’s policy trends had been consistent, with liberalisation, deregulation, privatisation, and facilitation being its foremost cornerstone. Minister in-charge for Power Owais Leghari, State Minister for Petroleum Jam Kamal and Russian Ambassador Alexey Y Dedov were also present during the meeting.

Later, the prime minister also witnessed the signing of the Inter-Governmental Agreement between Pakistan and Russia for the supply of gas.