Pakistan Army not a threat to democracy: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said that the armed forces pose no threat to the country’s democracy.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “We will play our part as and when required but whatever we do will be done by staying in our defined legal and constitutional limits.”

He said that he was disappointed by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s statement in which he asked the army to refrain from commenting on country’s economy as it is outside their constitutional limits.

The interior minister had called the statements made by the DG ISPR “irresponsible” and had said that criticising country’s economy would only benefit enemies of the state.

The army spokesman went on to say that as a soldier and Pakistani citizen he was disheartened by the statements made by the interior minister and denied that he had ever said that the country’s economy was on a downward spiral.

“We spoke about the economy at an event organised by business community which also included former finance ministers and ex-State Bank of Pakistan governor,” he added.