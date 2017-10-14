Oxford University Press organises annual book fair

KARACHI: The annual book fair by Oxford University Press is starting across Pakistan on October 15, according to an announcement made on Friday.

As per the announcement, the month-long event would be held at the Oxford bookshops in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Quetta, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

It will also be held for a shorter duration in Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Khairpur, Shahdadpur, Sukkur, Pano Akil, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The yearly event offers discounts on a wide range of books and draws a large number of visitors, including children, booksellers, librarians, students and teachers.

The book fair features a diverse selection of books, including locally published and imported books for children, English Language teaching material, reference and even course books.

Well-researched academic and general books on international affairs, politics, history, literature, as well as biographies and memoirs of prominent Pakistani personalities will also be showcased.

The ever-popular range of Oxford’s hallmark English and bilingual dictionaries and thesauruses will be available at reduced prices.

The Platinum Series launched in celebration of Pakistan’s 70 years will also be featured at the event. The series comprises over 70 titles on Pakistan, covering a broad spectrum of disciplines, from history, gender studies, economics, sociology, and politics, to literature, art, culture, and much more. Written by renowned academics and experts in the relevant fields, these books showcase Pakistan’s rich, varied, and evolving history.