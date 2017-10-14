Misha’s picture with dad Shahid Kapoor is to die for

Shahid Kapoor is a doting father. He is super possessive about his daughter Misha reports Bollywood life. He didn’t let the paparazzi near her for quite some time after she was born. Even in interviews he avoids questions about his daughter after a point. But now, he leaves no opportunity to flaunt a picture with her on his social media. In the latest one he is holding Misha close as she sleeps in his arms. What a beautiful click. It certainly deserves to be framed.

Shahid did a Facebook live chat recently and a fan asked him what brings a smile on his face without fail. The actor, of course, said “The one thing that puts a smile on my face regardless of what has happened in the day is my daughter Misha. Seeing my wife Mira and daughter after I come back makes me happy.” The picture he just posted is a testament of this statement. How can one not smile looking at this picture with all the cuteness in the world wrapped in a small frame?!

Best feeling ever. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Misha recently turned 1, and celebrated her first birthday with her mom and dad and select few in an intimate and small family affair. Before her birthday, they went for a holiday from where Shahid was putting up some really cool pics. But nothing beats the latest pic!

Shahid will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The actor plays the role of Raja Rawal Singh in the retelling of the popular Indian folklore about Rani Padmini’s johar. The trailer made its debut last week and internet had a meltdown over its awesomeness.

In other news, you might just see Mira and Misha on screen soon. According to multiple reports on several entertainment portals, Mira has been offered advertisements that will be aired on TV. She has met with Shahid’s manager a couple of times and has already shortlisted a couple of offers. Amongst them is offer of an advertisement featuring both Mira and Misha.