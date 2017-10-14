Marriyum condemns murder of journalist in Swabi

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday strongly condemned the murder of a senior journalist Haroon Khan in Swabi.

In a statement issued here, she expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence for the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the departed soul. She urged the provincial government to arrest the culprits immediately and arraign them before the court for justice.

The state minister said that the democracy and journalism were sine quo non for each other and the government was taking appropriate measures for the safety and security of the journalists with a view to create a congenial working environment for them.