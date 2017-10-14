Marriyum Aurangzeb condoles death of Nusrat Ara

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that late Nusrat Ara was an artist of exceptional talent and had a unique style of acting which won her public acclaim.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the minister expressed a deep sense of grief over her demise and said that she will remain alive in the hearts of people and her fans for her ingenuity in performing arts. She praised her particularly for the role that she played in the famous TV drama serial ‘Ainak Wala Jin’ which was equally popular among the children and the grown-ups.

The minister expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and also prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul by the Almighty.