LUMHS teachers association demands removal of registrar

HYDERABAD: The Teachers Association of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) have demanded the appointment of acting vice-chancellor and removal of the incumbent registrar.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the association held a meeting with Association President Professor Dr Suhail Almani in the chair. The meeting deplored that in violation of the Supreme Court’s judgment, Registrar Roshan Ali Bhatti continued to stick with the post.

The association members said that Bhatti was a retired government servant who never worked in LUMHS prior to his appointment on the post. “He was a general cadre public servant before his retirement who is illegally appointed as the registrar,” Dr Almani said.

The meeting noted that while on one hand, the appointment of the new vice-chancellor had delayed, the retired VC Professor Dr Noshad Shaikh, who still holds the position on a temporary basis, was on a foreign visit. The meeting demanded that in absence of Shaikh, an acting VC should be appointed from among the most senior professors of LUMHS in order to supervise the administrative and academic activities.

The meeting also warned that if their demands were not accepted, the teaching staff would resort to peaceful protests.