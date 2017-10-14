KP teachers strike continues into fifth day

PESHAWAR: The teachers strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) entered the fifth day on Saturday where teachers announced to hold a sit-in outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on October 17.

The protesting teachers had objected to the new board of governors system being devised by the government for administering public colleges across the province. According to the protestors, college teachers wanted the government to resolve their issues pertaining to professional allowance which was provided to school teachers but not to college teachers. The protestors also demanded upgradation of service.

Although, the provincial government had vowed to resolve the issues of upgradation and allowance in the 2017 budget, however, no concrete steps were taken to address the grievances of teachers. This led to discontentment among the teachers who decided to hold protests in favour of their demands.

The protestors demanded the government to provide a written assurance that their issues would be resolved, until which educational activities in colleges would remain suspended.

The protestors had earlier warned that in case of non-acceptance of their demands they would stage a sit-in at Bani Gala, the residence of PTI chief Imran Khan, whose party is ruling the province.