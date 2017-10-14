Indian forces resume unprovoked firing on civilian population

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army on Saturday resorted to unprovoked intense fire in Satwal and Nikial sectors.

Besides targeting civilian population in Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Balakot villages injuring a six-year-old girl named Aiqa Ramzan, and 45-year-old Sikandar Hussain r/o village Lanjot, Indian Army also targeted Rawalkot Poonch Crossing Point (RPCP) and the visitors’ stand at RPCP.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Army aggressively and effectively responded to the hostile firing, silenced the guns of the enemy and caused considerable damage to the posts carrying out the firing.

Targeting civilians will not deter Kashmiri people from their just struggle against Indian oppression.

Earlier, Indian forces had resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at Teetri Note, Poonch sector on the control line.

The shelling resulted in a college van being destroyed and also damaging crossing point terminal. It also partly damaged houses, whereas the power system was completely disturbed. A woman was also injured in Rawalakot area.

In a befitting reply, Pakistani forces destroyed several bunkers of Indian forces. Moreover, an imambargah also came under attack.

The Pakistan Army had also retaliated to the Indian aggression.

It should be mentioned here that for the past few months, Indian forces have been targeting civilian areas across the border in Pakistan; the largely unprovoked firing has left scores of people dead and many others injured.

On September 24, a civilian was martyred and two others were injured in firing from across the border.