Dream Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit in new photos

In true Kardashian style, the outing was a family event. Rob shared another photo of Dream posing with her two-year-old cousin Reign Disick behind a spooktacular photo wall. Disick is the child of Rob’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick.
It’s clear Rob loves being a dad. And like any doting parent, he is happy to take photos of his little one and share them. The last picture he posted of his daughter was in September. Rob tweeted the picture of his little girl smiling along with the words “my twin.” Before that, he shared another photo of Dream sitting in a tiny ball pit in July.
We can’t wait to see what costume Dream will wear this year—her family always has great ones. Just last year, cousins North West and Saint West dressed up as characters fromAladdin.