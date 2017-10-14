Dream Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit in new photos

Just in time for Halloween, Rob Kardashian took his daughter Dream Kardashian to the zoo for a few fall festivities reports Eonline. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn’t resist snapping a picture of his little one smiling and sitting on a barrel of hay in front of some pumpkins and a cornfield. The proud father shared the photo on Twitter along with a few pumpkin and ghost emojis.

In true Kardashian style, the outing was a family event. Rob shared another photo of Dream posing with her two-year-old cousin Reign Disick behind a spooktacular photo wall. Disick is the child of Rob’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick. 

It looks like Dream was enjoying the day, too. Rob posted an adorable picture of his daughter smiling from ear to ear along with the words “Dream’s first trip to the zoo!”
It’s clear Rob loves being a dad. And like any doting parent, he is happy to take photos of his little one and share them. The last picture he posted of his daughter was in September. Rob tweeted the picture of his little girl smiling along with the words “my twin.” Before that, he shared another photo of Dream sitting in a tiny ball pit in July.
We can’t wait to see what costume Dream will wear this year—her family always has great ones. Just last year, cousins North West and Saint West dressed up as characters fromAladdin.



