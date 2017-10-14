Distribution of compensatory cheques among TDPs begins today

The distribution of compensatory cheques among temporarily displaced persons, whose houses were damaged during operation in South Waziristan agency, has begun on Saturday.

According to details, the compensatory cheques among remaining owners of damaged houses of Tehsil Sararogha will be distributed today, while cheques among affectees of Tehsil Ladha and other tehsils will be distributed on 15th, 18th, 19th and 20th of this month.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, during a briefing at PM’s Office in August, said that the mainstreaming of FATA and complete rehabilitation of temporary displaced persons remained the foremost priority of the government.

He also said that the people of the tribal areas paid the heaviest price in the war against militancy and had rendered huge sacrifices for a national cause.