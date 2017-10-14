Disney World to open its hotel doors to dogs

Mickey Mouse won’t be the only one bringing his furry friend to the Walt Disney World Resorts, reports E Online.

Starting Oct. 15, select resorts will allow guests to bring their dogs with them to four resort hotels. Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and the Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground are the hotels participating, according to the Disney Parks website.

Guests who choose to bring their dogs must ensure that their pups are well-trained, leashed and properly vaccinated before staying at the resorts, but otherwise the Disney resorts are happy to welcome any and all furry friends.

Of course there is a small price to pay—up to $75 a night—but who wouldn’t love to bring their pooch along to the happiest place on earth? Included in the nightly fee is a Pluto approved Welcome Kit, with all the fixes to make your dog’s stay comfortable and enjoyable. This welcome kit comes with a mat, bowls, a pet ID tag, courtesy plastic disposable bags, puppy pads and dog walking maps, ensuring that packing for your pup will be a breeze.