Courts are the last resort for deprived people: ATC judge

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi on Saturday said that the courts are the last resort for the justice deprived people of the country, and judicial officers must show professionalism and patience while listening to public complaints when they appear before them in court.

He expressed these views during a certificate awarding ceremony held at the conclusion of a one-week training course, titled ‘How to be an Effective Senior Civil Judge’, for senior civil judges from all over Pakistan. The event was held at the Federal Judicial Academy.

Zaidi said that, “Being a judge should not be taken as a privilege by those who have opted for the profession, since the seat comes with its own package of burdensome and delicate responsibilities.” Judicial disposition, patience, wisdom, humanity, humility, listening to public litigations and lack of bias were essential ingredients to become an effective and successful judge, he added.

He also said that, “The post of a senior civil judge is very important in relation to the organisational hierarchy of the district judiciary as he plays the role of a bridge between the district and sessions judge, judicial officers, and other officials concerned.”

It merits mention here that 23 senior civil judges from all over Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan were awarded certificates at the end of the event.