CM Shahbaz personally monitoring development projects in South Punjab

LAHORE: Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari called on Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif to discuss ongoing development and public welfare projects in South Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had always given priority to development and welfare projects in South Punjab, and the citizens residing in that region have been given respectable and affordable travelling facilities through Speedo Bus Service following the launch of Metro Bus Service in Multan.

He said that he was personally monitoring work on development projects in South Punjab. He further said that those who talked about the poor condition of South Punjab had done nothing to resolve the problems of the people there, while adding that the PML-N government had diverted huge resources towards development in the region.

The CM said that opposition to public welfare projects was in fact opposition to the development and the welfare of the people. Moreover, he said that the PML-N government was giving comfort to the people of South Punjab by undertaking development projects in the less developed areas.