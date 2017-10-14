Can’t progress without democracy, says PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stated that progress is not possible without democracy and that democracy, like everything else, comes with its own challenges which have to be resolved.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the country’s first coal, clinker and cement terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited (PIBT), at Port Qasim on Saturday during his one-day visit to Karachi.

Speaking about next general elections, the prime minister said that the people will decide who they want to see in power next. “Whoever performs will be given a chance to rule again, while those who don’t will be sent home,” he added.

He said that the current government has produced 10,000 megawatts of electricity in four years, adding that this was the only government in Pakistan’s history which not only initiated development projects but also completed them on time.

The PM pointed out that the Lowari tunnel, which had been started by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1975, was finally completed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after spending Rs 28 million on it.

Speaking about the current project of Port Qasim terminal, he noted that the terminal had been created at a cost $285 million. He said that a heavy investment had been made in the project, while necessary measures to keep it eco-friendly, according to World Bank’s standards of environmental and health safety, had been taken.

The prime minister arrived at Karachi airport earlier on Saturday and was received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Mohammad Zubair.