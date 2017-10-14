Can’t find words to articulate magnitude of Harvey Weinstein’s ‘hideous behaviour’: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is finally weighing in on the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal reports EW.com.

“I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behaviour and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation,” the media mogul wrote on Facebook Thursday.

She added, “Filmmaker James Schamus captured so much of what I’ve been feeling when he said: ‘This is the story of one predator and his many victims; but it is also a story about an overwhelming systemic enabling, and until that story is fully told we will fall far short of stopping future depredations on a similar scale.’”

“Thanks to the brave voices we’ve heard this week, many more will now be emboldened to come forward EVERY time this happens. I believe a shift is coming,” she concluded.