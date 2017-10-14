Albayrak chairman meets CM Shahbaz to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

LAHORE: Turkish investment group Albayrak Group Board Chairman Ahmet Albayrak called on Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the chief minister and Albayrak discussed issues related to the promotion of cooperation in energy, health and housing sectors. They also discussed venues that would provide opportunities of joint ventures and operations among the investment group and the Punjab government.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz said that the Turkish health care model was the best system in the world. He said this model had also been adopted for construction of new hospitals under public-private partnership in the province.

Ahmed Albayrak appreciated the vision of Punjab government and the leadership of CM Shahbaz in initiating development projects in the province and completing them before the decided deadlines.