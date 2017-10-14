AIOU’s exams to start from October 17

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University will hold final examinations for its matriculation and teachers’ training programmes from October 17.

The exams of FA/FSc, ADE, B.Ed (New), BA, BBA and BS programmes for spring semester would begin from October 30, a university notification informed on Saturday.

Roll number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students on their postal addresses. The same along with date-sheet have been placed over the university’s website, www.aiou.edu.pk, as well.

About 850 exam centres have been set up across the country to facilitate the students appearing in the exams. Those students who have not received their roll number slips so far have been advised to contact their respective regional office or examinations department in Islamabad for issuance of a duplicate slip to avoid any inconvenience later on.