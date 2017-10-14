‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ actress Nusrat Ara Begum passes away

LAHORE: Nusrat Ara Begum, known for playing Bil Batori’s in the 90s cult classic, ‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ passed away in Lahore on Saturday.

She was recently admitted to Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital after her paralysis worsened.

She spent the last few years of her life unemployed and in extreme poverty.

She had revealed earlier this year that she needed treatment after a severe paralysis attack that affected her leg.

After the news broke that she was struggling to survive on a day to day basis, the Pakistan Baitul Mal pledged Rs 1 million for her treatment.

‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ was a famous children show on Pakistan Television, which aired during the 90s.