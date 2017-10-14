Ahsan Iqbal says energy, economic situation of Pakistan improving

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, and Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that energy projects will add 10,000 MW to the national energy supply that will help overcome the energy shortages, which will eventually improve economic productivity.

He said this while addressing a gathering at the embassy forum, organised by the Pakistan Embassy, at Washington DC on Saturday. The event was attended by the participants from the US State Department, academia and members of the Pakistani-American diaspora.

The minister highlighted the economic gains and the security successes of Pakistan achieved in the last four years. He also shared the various measures taken by the government, including energy projects that will add 10,000MW to the national energy supply.

Ahsan Iqbal was hopeful that power shortages could be fully overcome in the near future and by redressing the energy shortfall, the government is keen to boost economic productivity.

In his remarks, the minister shared the remarkable progress made by Pakistan in the macroeconomic sector through prudent fiscal policies which have resulted in the economic growth rate of over 5.3 per cent per annum. He informed that major economic projects are underway, such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that would generate business opportunities for foreign investors in coming years.

He also said that security situation has improved considerably after successful military operations in the tribal areas as well as other parts of the country through the valiant efforts of Pakistan’s security forces. He added that through the determination of the entire nation, the country had reversed the tide of terrorism which had gripped it five years ago.

The minister also shared initiatives taken by the government to enhance education, women empowerment, health-care improvement and poverty reduction in Pakistan. He also sought support for the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor.

On Pak-US relations, the minister expressed hope that both countries would continue to work together in future as they had been strategic partners over the last seven decades.

Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry thanked the minister for sharing his views on the occasion and helping to promote Pakistan’s positive image in the US.