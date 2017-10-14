4 accused of corruption handed over to NAB on physical remand

HYDERABAD: The Accountability Court here on Saturday handed over four persons to an investigation team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a 14-day physical remand.

According to details, a team of NAB on Friday arrested a former assistant accounts officer of the Bureau of Curriculum, his two sons and a brother in an alleged case of corruption. The NAB’s spokesperson Rizwan Soomro told that the arrest was made after a raid at the residence of the ex-accounts official Pir Bux Soomro in Hyderabad.

Pir Bux’s sons Mustansar and Muzaffar and his brother Ali, who were all accused in the NAB case were also arrested, the spokesperson said. He informed that the four arrested persons were allegedly involved with former district accounts officer Mushtaq Shaikh in around Rs400 million corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

Soomro further informed that Shaikh, who is also in NAB’s custody, was involved in Rs400 million corruption. The accused allegedly prepared bogus bills and embezzled the amount released against those bills. The amount was transferred to the accounts of Pir Bux’s sons and his brother.

According to the spokesperson, the NAB had recovered chequebooks, bank account details, five vehicles and property documents from their residences. The arrested were produced before the accountability court in Hyderabad on Saturday where the NAB’s investigation team requested for their physical remand for further interrogation.