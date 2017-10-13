Zafarullah Jamali parts ways with PML-N, resigns from assembly seat

KARACHI: Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali Thursday parted ways with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) owing to a conflict of opinion with the party head over confrontation with the national institutions, reports suggested.

He also announced his resignation from his seat as member of the National Assembly stating that truth is not spoken in the assembly. According to reports, Jamali had suggested President PML-N Nawaz Sharif to avoid confrontation with the institutions.

The former PML-N leader made his way back to the ancestral village where he is expected to announce the next course of action following due consultation with the locals. Reports also suggest that he had reservations over policies of the PML-N. He stated that former PM Nawaz has failed to change despite a multitude of political developments in the country.

Subsequently, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders reportedly got in touch with Jamali seeking him to join their parties.

Originally a PPP supporter, the 73-year-old seasoned politician formally launched his political career in the 1970s from Balochistan. He has also served as chief minister of Balochistan during the late 80s and 90s.

Later, he joined hands with PML-N and then severed ties with the party after the military coup led by former president Pervez Musharraf. As a Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader, he rose to PM’s post in 2002 until his resignation in 2004. Until now, he has been a close aide of Nawaz, but recent intra-party differences caused Jamali to disassociate with the ruling PML-N.