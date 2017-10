RAWALPINDI: A young man was killed on a railway track near Mandra railway crossing on Friday while listening to music on his mobile phone.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the ill-fated young man, identified as 17-year-old Faiz Ali,

had connected his headphones to his mobile phone and was listening to music, when a fast approaching train hit him head-on.

He was immediately shifted by rescue officials to a hospital in Mandra where he succumbed to his injuries later, Rescue 1122 sources informed.