World Food Day to be celebrated on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The World Food Day would be celebrated at National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) Islamabad on Monday (October 16).

The event has been jointly organized by the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme with an aim to highlight the issues of food security.

National Food Security and Research Federal Minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan will be the chief guest on the occasion, which will also be attended by foreign dignitaries, scientists, planners and policymakers among others, a PARC press statement said.